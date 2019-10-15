Weather
Today's weather
Mainly clear skies today with some low cloud over the mountains after the rain and localised storms of last night.
Highs of 24º and lows of 15º with a westerly breeze.
Weather map for today, October 15.
The wind is expected to pick up at times with gusts of up to 70km/h.
