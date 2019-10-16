Trotting races at Son Pardo, Palma. 16-10-2019 P. BOTA

Today, October 16

FAIRS

Sa Pobla. 18.00-23.00: Artisan market and tapas. Plaça Major.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Wednesdays in October. On Saturdays dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Thursday October 31 at 22.00. For over 18 years. Prior at 19.00 Halloween family show. Tickets 15 euros. Children welcome. For more information www.sonamar.com.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Monday’s and Tuesday’s which they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 12.10. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

Lloseta - Lloseta (Plaza d’Espanya). 22nd International Masters Cycling Week starting at 9.20 Masters 50-60 (70.3 km) and at 11.30 Masters 30-40 (102,6km). Tomorrow Pro Cycle Hire - Cri Pollensa Port (c/ Corb Marí). First rider start: At 09:00 hours in reverse order of the general classification of each category, starting with M-60, followed by M-50, M40 and M-30, every 1 minute. The departure order will be published on the web the day before. The final schedules are based on the number of participants in each race and will be communicated the previous day. Runs until Sunday October 20. Complete programme at http://vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters/challenge/

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

Tomorrow, October 17

FIESTAS

Palma, La Beata. 19.00: Opening address. Santa Maria Magdalena Church, Plaça Santa Magdalena.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-59 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. Check website for times and tickets https://entradas.circodeloshorrores.com/janto/

Palma. 20.00 Dance with “Las Alegrías” at Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 15 euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Vilafranca. 17th Children’s and Youth Theatre Fair of the Balearics. Complete programme at www.fiet.cat. Runs until Sunday October 20.