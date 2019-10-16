Arrests
Arrested after going on the rampage in Palma
The National Police have arrested a 21-year-old Spanish male after he went on the rampage along the Paseo Maritimo in the early hours of Sunday morning causing serious damage.
According to the National Police, the suspect and his girlfriend began arguing while having a drink on one of the bar terraces along the seafront and, as the dispute escalated, the 21-year-old began hurling chairs across the terrace and knocking over tables.
His frightened partner fled the scene but the suspect chased after her, damaging more chairs and tables on an adjacent terrace during his pursuit and he damaged 12 vehicles on his way. Most of the damage was caused to car wing mirrors.
The National Police were quickly on the scene and the suspect was found sitting at a bus stop.
He was subsequently arrested and all of those in involved, along with eye witnesses were questioned and appeared in court yesterday morning.
The cause of the argument remains to be clearly established.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.