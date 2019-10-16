The yacht has been cordoned off by buoys and metal barriers. 15-10-2019 MICHELS

A yacht that was beached at Son Maties in Palmanova in April is still there. Apparently abandoned and with some damage to the bow, it has been cordoned off by buoys and metal barriers.

After all this time, local residents and businesses have had enough. They believe that the yacht poses a risk to bathers and that it creates a bad image for an important tourist area.

They add that the yacht has been used by squatters and cannot understand how a municipality with the tourism significance of Calvia can have allowed it to remain where it has been throughout the summer.