Passenger numbers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport for the first nine months of the year show a 3.1% increase compared with January to September last year. The airports authority Aena reports that there were 28.84 million passengers over the nine-month period; the figure is for arrivals and departures. The number of flights was very slightly down - by 0.2% to 178,313.

In September there was a 0.2% rise in passenger numbers to a total of 3.77 million. Three million of these passengers were on non-domestic air routes. There were 1.32 million German passengers, a fall of 1.1%, and 786,304 British, which represented a decrease of 1.5%. Flights were down 3.5% to 25,718.

Nationally there were just under 214 million passengers at Spanish airports, a rise of 4.8%. The September figure was 27.1 million, an increase of 3.4% compared with last year. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas had the most passengers in September, 5.5 million, followed by Barcelona-El Prat with 5.1 million and then Palma.