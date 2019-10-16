Tourism
Three per cent increase in airport passengers this year
Passenger numbers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport for the first nine months of the year show a 3.1% increase compared with January to September last year. The airports authority Aena reports that there were 28.84 million passengers over the nine-month period; the figure is for arrivals and departures. The number of flights was very slightly down - by 0.2% to 178,313.
In September there was a 0.2% rise in passenger numbers to a total of 3.77 million. Three million of these passengers were on non-domestic air routes. There were 1.32 million German passengers, a fall of 1.1%, and 786,304 British, which represented a decrease of 1.5%. Flights were down 3.5% to 25,718.
Nationally there were just under 214 million passengers at Spanish airports, a rise of 4.8%. The September figure was 27.1 million, an increase of 3.4% compared with last year. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas had the most passengers in September, 5.5 million, followed by Barcelona-El Prat with 5.1 million and then Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.