The administrator for the bankrupt company in Palma indicated that employees would be paid within the next few days. 16-10-2019 Redacción Local

Staff at Thomas Cook's head office in Palma, who are still employees even though there is no activity, will receive salary payments for September at the end of this week or, if not, then at the beginning of next week. The administrator for the bankrupt company in Palma indicated that this would be the case to employee representatives on Tuesday.

The administrator is said to be seeking to speed up the process. The company is not viable and will close, and so a partial redundancy plan will be presented that will allow employees to terminate their employment relationship.

In the Balearic parliament on Tuesday, President Armengol drew attention to the "consensus" that had been reached in mitigating the effects of the Thomas Cook crisis. The regional government, she explained, is "fighting" for the twenty million euros of IVA (VAT) that hotels have declared in respect of Thomas Cook invoices to be "returned".