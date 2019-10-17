Environment councillor Sebastià Llodrà (r) says that a card system will be introduced at local Punt Verds to register recycling where there is no door-to-door collection. Archive photo. 04-09-2019 M. NADAL

Manacor residents who don’t recycle properly will find their rubbish tax increasing 21% next year, a measure approved at Monday’s council meeting.

The town hall is determined to increase recycling, which is currently only 13% in Manacor.

Residents who do recycle properly will be rewarded with a five per cent discount on the current tax, which is around 140 euros.

This reduction will be applied from the start of next year in Son Macia and Sa Torre in Porto Cristo, where there is door-to-door collection.

This system will apply to the centre of Manacor from April. Environment councillor Sebastià Llodrà says that where there is no door-to-door collection, discounts will be made based on a minimum number of deposits per annum in communal containers.

These can be registered with a card system. The discounts will also apply to hotels.

The council meeting also agreed to increasing water rates for households which use water irresponsibly. The bills will rise by around eight euros.