There has been a spate of robberies in the Son Ferriol neighbourhood of Palma. 16-10-2019 ISAAC HERNÁNDEZ

Shares:

The spate of robberies in the Son Ferriol neighbourhood of Palma continued with an attack on an insurance company in the early hours of yesterday morning. It is thought that the robbers smashed the safety windows with two big stones which were found on the premises.

A bar on calle Blatera and another business on Avenida del Cid were broken into last weekend, some cash was taken was taken from the bar but nothing has been reported stolen from the second establishment.

Residents of Son Ferriol have complained about the lack of security in the neighbourhood and asked for more police to be deployed on the streets. One local said that the attacks usually happen before and after the schools open and close but others claim that a band of gypsies, who´ve moved into the area, are to blame for the robberies.