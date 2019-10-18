Many bars and clubs were sanctioned for noise pollution. Archive photo. 17-10-2019 Michel's

Shares:

A total of 46 businesses in Calvia have been closed in the last year for breaking the law and more than a third of them were in Magalluf, particularly in Punta Ballena. 65% of the places inspected were sanctioned for causing noise pollution in the area by having their doors open when music was playing; 34% were closed down completely for playing music without a licence and the other 1% were sited for playing music too loud.

Six night clubs remain closed for licencing infringements which could result in fines of up to 300,000 euros. Bars and clubs that were open and playing loud music after hours could have their licence suspended for a month and be forced to pay a fine and any establishments playing music too loud will also face suspensions.

The sound level guidelines for bars and clubs were agreed by the Actvities Committee which was created in 2016.

The commission meets periodically and is responsible for the surveillance and control of licences, activities and authorisations in conjunction with municipal services.

The actions which has been taken by Calvia Council is all part of the local authority’s drive to clean up the image of resorts such as Magalluf, in particular Punta Ballena.

Last summer, the Local Police handed out leaflets containing all the relevant information to bars and clubs in the municipality and the consequent penalties for breaking the bylaws and this year, the rules have been enforced.