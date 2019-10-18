Emergencies
Two tourists die after being hit by an SUV
The man run over this afternoon on the Paseo Marítimo, Palma has died.
The accident also claimed the life of a woman of about 40 years of age. The victims were a German woman and a British man who were on holiday on the island.
Both were hit by a BMW suv when the driver lost control of the vehicle, while driving at high speed on the Paseo Maritimo.
The woman has been arrested by the Local Police and is accused of reckless homicide and reckless driving.
