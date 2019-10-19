Correfoc in Consell tonight as part of their autumn fair. Archive photo. 18-10-2019 P. PELLICER

Today, October 19

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Consell, Autumn Fair. 10.00-14.00: Children’s autumn fair - games, processions, horses, stalls. Avda. Francesca Homar. 18.00: Modart Consell - Fashion show; 20.00: Zumba; 21.00: Folk dance; 22.00: Concilium Foc - CORREFOC; S’Eixam Dimonis de Consell. Plaça Major.

Felanitx, Fira de Pebre Bord (Paprika Fair). 18.00: Abeniara, Mata Escrita; folk dance and music. Sa Torre Park.

Inca, Fira de la Terra (Fair of the Land).



C. Bisbe Llompart - 11.00-19.00: Artisan and products of the land.

C. Comerç / C. Major - 11.00-19.00: Plants and flowers.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 19.00: Inca wine night.

Plaça Antoni Fluxà - 12.00: Folk dance with Cofre Antic; 13.00: Vermouth and swing with Sa Cotxeria; 17.00: Children’s entertainment with Tip i Tip i Top; 19.30: Rhythm Nation Dance.

Plaça Espanya - 12.00: Opening of the fair; firing of rockets, batucada procession; 18.00: El Niño Alcalino & The Chuskers (black music); 19.30: Jès (Catalan rumba).

Plaça Llibertat - 19.00-21.30: Inca de Moda - fashion show.

Plaça Santa Manta Maria la Major - 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Eco games for the family; 17.00: Procession of story with Teatrix.

Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Organ concert by Domenico Severin.

Palma, Expo Habitat. 11.00-20.00: Everything to do with the home; renovation, design, furniture, real estate. Velódrom Illes Balears (ex-Palma Arena), C. Uruguai.

Palma, La Beata. 10.30: Small processions at Santa Maria Magdalena Convent. 19.00: Departure of the triumphal carriage; giants, bigheads, pipers, demons.

Santanyi Fair. From 10.00. Release of doves at 10.00, Placeta Porta Murada.

C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs - custom and rally cars; animals’ show; dogs; partridges, falcons; agricultural machinery.

Costa den Verger - fruit and vegetables.

Plaça Constitució - Portopetro Yacht Club and associations.

Plaça Major - schools.

Placeta Porta Murada - Civil Protection.

Placeta S’Abeurador - Santanyi restaurants and gastronomy.

11.00: Pipers’ processions; sheep dog trials, Sa Creu car park; organ concerts at the church; childrens’ music bands, Placeta Roser. 11.30: Horse show, C. Bernat Vidal i Tomàs. 12.00: Batudada procession. 12.00-16.00: Tapas, Placeta S’Abeurador. 18.00: Folk dance; 19.00: Local cooking, concert by Santanyi senior citizens’ choir. Placeta S’Abeurador. 23.00. CORREFOC - Espiadimonis de Felanitx. From Placeta Canal. 23.30: Night party - Tardes en el Café, Skalas, Kaaubos. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Festival of Classical Music - José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano); Bizet, Puccini and others. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Cala Millor. 20.00: Julia Alcaraz, Jordi Garcia - piano and guitar; Sephardic music. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Lloseta. 20.00: Orquestra Luaseta, Queen amb Corda - audiovisual journey through Queen’s hits; with string orchestra contrasting with rock. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Paguera. 14.00-21.00: Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender - Dani Spansul others; vintage market, pool party, barbecue, chats with various artists. La Concha Soul Hotel, C. Romana. Free.

Paguera. 22.00: Mallorca Northern Soul Weekender - Nolan Porter & The Signatures, Ady Croasdell, DJ Chris Hare and various others. Hotel Beverly, C. Isaac Albéniz. 18 euros.

Palma. 18.00 / 22.00: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Isabel Esain Garcia (viola de gamba), Petra Hajduchova (harpsichord). Santa Catalina Thomàs Church, Plaça de Santa Pagesa. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Café Quijano - Spanish group; mix of pop, rock, Latin. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 39.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es. Update: concert postponed till January.

Porreres. 20.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra, Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello); Haydn. Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Five euros.

Pollensa. 19.00: Cor de Pollença choir; benefit concert for the Fundació Vicente Ferrer. Sant Jordi Church. 19.30: Performance by Cor d’AFAMA choir. Club Pollença, Plaça Major. 21.30: Concert by Tomás with Gas and Steve Además - acoustic songs from the 1970s. Club Pollença. Pay as you wish.

Puerto Soller. 19.30: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival - Evelina Dobraceva (soprano), Nikolay Borchev (baritone), Alexander Malter (piano). Museu de la Mar. 25 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros.

S’Arracó. 20.00: The Pink Tsunami - music, magic, theatre. Four shows of twenty minutes in different houses. Teatre S’Arracó, C. General Prim 34.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 17.00 and 19.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3.

Palma. 18.00 children’s musical with “Aladdin, el musical” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros for children and 12 euros for children. Tickets on sale in advance at www.maxteatromusical.com or www.movesmallorca.com.

Vilafranca. 17th Children’s and Youth Theatre Fair of the Balearics. Complete programme at www.fiet.cat. Runs until Sunday October 20.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 21.00 between Real Mallorca and Real Madrid at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

Tomorrow, October 20

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Consell, Autumn Fair. 10.00-18.00: Artisan, farming, livestock, wine, gastronomy, live music. Plaça Major. 18.00: Music from Baix’n’Nicotina and DJ. C. Degà Joan Jaume.

Felanitx, Fira de Pebre Bord (paprika). 09.00-19.30. 11.30: Folklore show - dance and music. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 12.30: Bord Sound - Joselito El Malquerido Reunion and others; bands and DJs. Sa Torre Park. Free.

Inca, Fira de la Terra (Fair of the Land).

Plaça Espanya - 11.00-13.00: Eco products; 12.00: Folk dance with Revetla d’Inca; 17.00: Concert by Hot Hit (covers).

Plaça Llibertat - 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Eco games for the family.

Plaça Orient - 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00: Emergency services; 11.00-18.00: Gastrosolidaria - noodles dishes.

Plaça Santa Manta Maria la Major - 11.00: Home cooking and recipes; 18.00: Children’s musical entertainment.

Plaça Toros (bullring) - 09.00-13.00: Exhibition and auction of rams and lambs.

Llucmajor, Fira de l’Esport. 10.00-20.00: Sports fair with stalls, exhibitions and activities. Passeig Jaume III.

MUSIC

Palma. 17.00 / 20.30: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-64 euros (17.00 show); 45-59 euros (20.30 show). www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.30: Academia 1830, Pere Sansó (flute), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Bach, Haydn. Santa Clara Convent, C. Can Fonollar 2. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: International Organ Festival - Simone Webber; Baroque as interpreted by the Romantics. Cathedral. Free.

Pollensa. 19.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra, Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello); Haydn. Sant Domingo Church. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.00 / 20.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Andratx. 18.00 children’s musical with “Vaiana, el musical” at Sa Teulera theatre in Andratx. Musical will be in Catalan. Tickets 12 euros. In advance at www.maxteatromusical.com or www.movesmallorca.com.