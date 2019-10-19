Torrential rain and storms predicted for next for the Balearics and east coast of the mainland. Archive photo. 11-09-2019 Lisa Lima

The State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has issued a weather warning for this weekend yesterday and the beginning of next week.

Showers, strong westerly winds and a drop in temperature is forecast in eastern areas of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands and the rain could be torrential on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another storm will hit southwestern areas of the mainland on Monday, before moving to central and northeastern areas on Wednesday with very heavy rain in some places.

The Balearics, Catalonia, Aragon, eastern Cantabria, Navarra and La Rioja will bear the brunt of the storms with an estimated 60 litres of rain per square meter per hour and the Valencian Community, Murcia and Eastern Andalusia may also be affected.

Snow is expected to fall in areas of the Pyrenees that are higher than 2,000 meters.

Galicia, Castile and León, Extremadura and western Andalusia are forecast to stay dry with temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees in Cantaria, 16-18 degrees in central areas and much the same in southern areas of the mainland.

Mediterranean coastal temperatures are likely to stay around 22-24 degrees.

The stormy weather will continue in the Balearics and eastern Peninsula throughout Wednesday and Thursday and there’s likely to be heavy showers in Cantabria towards the end of the week.

Blue skies, cloudy intervals, occasional showers and northerly winds are predicted for the Canary Islands until the last week in October.