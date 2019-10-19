Typical autumn day today with temperatures in the mid 20s. 19-10-2019 MDB

Mainly clear skies today with highs of 26º and lows of 16º.

Light winds are south/southwesterly and humidity is at 75%.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Pollensa................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade

Banyalbufar.............................. 24.6 degrees Centigrade

Formentera...............................24.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 24.0 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 23.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 9.2 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 13.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, Universitat.................... 13.6 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem............................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 33 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 33 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 31 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 29 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 58 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 48 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 45 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 45 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 39 (km/h)