Weather
Today's weather
Mainly clear skies today with highs of 26º and lows of 16º.
Light winds are south/southwesterly and humidity is at 75%.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Pollensa................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade
Banyalbufar.............................. 24.6 degrees Centigrade
Formentera...............................24.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 24.0 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 23.9 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 9.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 13.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Universitat.................... 13.6 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 33 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 33 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 31 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 29 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 58 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 48 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 45 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 45 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 39 (km/h)
