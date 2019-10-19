Guardia Civil and police at the beach in Peguera. 19-10-2019 Michel's

A 45-year-old British male participant in the Challenge Peguera-Mallorca triathlon died on Saturday morning, having suffered a cardiac arrest during the swimming leg.

At around 10am, lifeguards at the Tora beach brought him to the beach, where medics from the 061 emergency ambulance service spent an hour attempting to revive him.

The organisers posted a message extending their condolences "to all the family and people close to the athlete, whom we will continue to support". The Facebook message continued by saying that the organisers were working closely with the security forces and local authorities to gather all the details about what happened.