Emergencies
British triathlete dies in Peguera
A 45-year-old British male participant in the Challenge Peguera-Mallorca triathlon died on Saturday morning, having suffered a cardiac arrest during the swimming leg.
At around 10am, lifeguards at the Tora beach brought him to the beach, where medics from the 061 emergency ambulance service spent an hour attempting to revive him.
The organisers posted a message extending their condolences "to all the family and people close to the athlete, whom we will continue to support". The Facebook message continued by saying that the organisers were working closely with the security forces and local authorities to gather all the details about what happened.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.