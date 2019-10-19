What's On
What's on in Majorca on Sunday
Sunday, 20 October
FAIRS
Consell, Autumn Fair. 10.00-18.00: Artisan, farming, livestock, wine, gastronomy, live music. Plaça Major. 18.00: Music from Baix'n'Nicotina and DJ. C. Degà Joan Jaume.
Felanitx, Fira de Pebre Bord (paprika). 09.00-19.30. 11.30: Folklore show - dance and music. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. 12.30: Bord Sound - Joselito El Malquerido Reunion and others; bands and DJs. Sa Torre Park. Free.
Inca, Fira de la Terra (Fair of the Land).
C. Bisbe Llompart - 11.00-19.00: Artisan and products of the land.
C. Comerç / C. Major - 11.00-19.00: Plants and flowers.
C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.
C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.
Plaça Espanya - 11.00-13.00: Eco products; 12.00: Folk dance with Revetla d'Inca; 17.00: Concert by Hot Hit (covers).
Plaça Llibertat - 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Eco games for the family.
Plaça Orient - 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00: Emergency services; 11.00-18.00: Gastrosolidaria - noodles dishes.
Plaça Santa Manta Maria la Major - 11.00: Home cooking and recipes; 18.00: Children's musical entertainment.
Plaça Toros (bullring) - 09.00-13.00: Exhibition and auction of rams and lambs.
Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Organ concert by Domenico Severin.
Llucmajor, Fira de l'Esport. 10.00-20.00: Sports fair with stalls, exhibitions and activities. Passeig Jaume III.
Palma, Expo Habitat. 11.00-20.00: Everything to do with the home; renovation, design, furniture, real estate. Velódrom Illes Balears (ex-Palma Arena), C. Uruguai.
Pollensa, Social Day. 10.00: Food and drink, fair trade products. 10.00: Timbalada (Afro-Brazilian music); 10.30: Official opening; 11.00: Line dance; 12.00: Jugglers; 13.00: Food demonstrations. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya.
MUSIC
Palma. 17.00 / 20.30: West Side Story. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 49-64 euros (17.00 show); 45-59 euros (20.30 show). www.auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 19.30: Academia 1830, Pere Sansó (flute), Emmanuel Bleuse (cello); Bach, Haydn. Santa Clara Convent, C. Can Fonollar 2. Ten euros.
Palma. 20.00: International Organ Festival - Simone Webber; Baroque as interpreted by the Romantics. Cathedral. Free.
Pollensa. 19.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra, Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello); Haydn. Sant Domingo Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 17.00 / 20.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com
