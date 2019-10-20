Electric scooters have become commonplace in Palma. 19-10-2019 EUGENE GARCIA

Palma police have launched a campaign to clamp down on electric scooters riders who break the law after an increasing amount of complaints from residents.

Officers are being deployed to the streets of the capital for the next two weeks and anyone caught speeding, using mobiles or driving negligently could be fined up to 200 euros, although less serious infractions will probably result in a warning.

New regulations for scooters and electric scooters were introduced in June this year and by August more than 50 people had been fined for breaking the law, including 33 for riding an electric scooter on a main road and 14 for riding them on pavements. Children under the age of 15 are only allowed to ride electric scooters in bike lanes and on residential roads with a speed limit of 30 kilometres an hour.

At the moment it’s not compulsory to wear a helmet when you’re riding an electric scooter in Palma but new regulations are pending.

Police say the rules are being strictly enforced because many of the scooter riders have no idea about road safety and that’s putting pedestrians at risk.