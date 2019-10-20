Tourist tax will fund greener transport network for Majorca. Archive photo. 19-10-2019 Redacción Digital

1.2 million euros of tourist tax money is to be used to build charging stations for electric buses next year.

The new fleet of buses will contain 197 natural gas buses, 9 fully electric, 9 electric hybrids and two CNG hybrids.

The electric buses will run on three lines, Bahía de Alcúdia, Cala Millor/Cala Bona and Santa Ponsa/Magaluf and with their own charging stations at the starting point for each line.

The electric buses are designed to meet certain criteria and are being used on routes that are most suited to their capabilities.