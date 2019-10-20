Transport
New electric bus fleet from next year
1.2 million euros of tourist tax money is to be used to build charging stations for electric buses next year.
The new fleet of buses will contain 197 natural gas buses, 9 fully electric, 9 electric hybrids and two CNG hybrids.
The electric buses will run on three lines, Bahía de Alcúdia, Cala Millor/Cala Bona and Santa Ponsa/Magaluf and with their own charging stations at the starting point for each line.
The electric buses are designed to meet certain criteria and are being used on routes that are most suited to their capabilities.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.