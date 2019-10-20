Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Starting out bright in most areas, but cloud due to build up and heavy rain is forecast for later in the day. Yellow alerts in place for rain today, on Monday and on Tuesday.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 20 October
27C Alcudia
25C Andratx
25C Calvia
24C Deya
25C Palma
29C Pollensa
27C Sant Llorenç
25C Santanyi
Monday, 21 October
22C Alcudia
22C Andratx
22C Calvia
19C Deya
21C Palma
23C Pollensa
20C Sant Llorenç
21C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
27.2C Pollensa
27C Arta
26.8C Muro
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.