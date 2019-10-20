Clouds building up; rain expected on Sunday. 20-10-2019 Archive

Starting out bright in most areas, but cloud due to build up and heavy rain is forecast for later in the day. Yellow alerts in place for rain today, on Monday and on Tuesday.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 20 October

27C Alcudia

25C Andratx

25C Calvia

24C Deya

25C Palma

29C Pollensa

27C Sant Llorenç

25C Santanyi

Monday, 21 October

22C Alcudia

22C Andratx

22C Calvia

19C Deya

21C Palma

23C Pollensa

20C Sant Llorenç

21C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

27.2C Pollensa

27C Arta

26.8C Muro