Former king, Juan Carlos, was among the guests. 19-10-2019 Miquel À. Cañellas

In an open-air religious ceremony attended by 250 guests, Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló married yesterday at La Fortaleza in Puerto Pollensa. The weather was kind; the sun shone.

The ceremony, which started at 12.30, was conducted in Mallorquín by Tomeu Catalá, who also spoke in Castellano for the benefit of the many guests who were not from the island. These guests had largely been accommodated in nearby hotels. At the Illa d'Or in Puerto Pollensa, there was a large media presence because of the number of Spanish tennis players (and others) at the hotel who were taken to La Fortaleza on coaches.

The former king, Juan Carlos, and the Queen Mother, Sofia, were among other guests, who later enjoyed the catering supplied by Majorcan chefs, Santi Taura and Macarena de Castro.