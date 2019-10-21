What's On
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Oceana, MSC Fantasia and
Costa NeoRiviera who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.
Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
CINEMA
Showtimes for films in English -
Maleficent OCIMAX PG Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 12.20 Saturday 10.00 & 12.20 Sunday 00.50 (Fri & Sat)
Maleficent FESTIVAL PG Fantasy 20.00 (22/10)
Maleficent MAHON PG Fantasy 20.15 (21/10)
The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40/21.30 (Not showing on 24/10)
A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25/20.20
A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/19.45 Not on Tuesday or Thursday at 19.45
Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 16.30/19.00
Light of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 18.00/21.45
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40
Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/19.10 (Not on 24/10)/21.35
Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 18.45 (21, 22, 24/10) 21.25 (21,22,23/24/10)
Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30
Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.45
