The Circ Historic Raluy is now on in Palma until Sunday, November 17. 03-10-2019 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Today, October 25

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomic market - sobrassada, botifarró, ensaimada, wine and more. C. Convent. 10.30-12.30: Grand children’s playground. Plaça Major. 21.00: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 23.00: Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Aftersuns. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - wind and percussion sections. Gershwin, Ravel, Williams; film music and other. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.

Algaida. 21.00 with the group Blue Riff at Ultimo Mohicano (MA 15, km 15,2). On Saturday October 26 they play at Door 13 (C/de les Caputxines, 13) in Palma.

Caimari. 20.30: 9th International Ancient Music Festival of Caimari with Fahmi Alqhai (viola de Gamba) at the old church. Tickets 15 euros.

Fahmi Alqhai.

Palma. 20.30: Jorge Luis Prats (piano); “Iberia”, Isaac Albéniz. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.30 Palma’s Music Band at the Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64) in Palma. Info 971 498 935. Free.

Palma. 20.00 Easmon McGrath at Teatro Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89) in Palma. Info 971 710 986/971 452 358. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

Palma. 22.00 with Muzzocircus at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 8 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

Palma. 20.00 and 22.00 Humour Fesjajá with Martita de Graná at Rivoli’s Theatre. Tickets 12 and 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30 with Portrait at Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5) in Palma. Reservations 971 727 166. Tickets 12 euros. Runs until Saturday October 26.

GASTRONOMY

Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again. Every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Palmanova, Magalluf and Son Ferrer. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

GUIDED TOUR

Pollensa. 10.00 “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Arta. 20.30 with Momo at Arta’s theatre. Tickets 6 and 8 euros.

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

FESTIVAL

Palma. 12th International Argentinian Tango Festival at the Hotel Belvedere and Son Termes. Info 617 007 481. Runs until Sunday October 27.

SPORTS

21st Aerostatic Balloons European Championship. At the Balloon airport Mallorca Balloons in Manacor. Hours of competition are 7.30 to 10.00 and 17.00 to 18.45. A total of 85 teams, with 600 participants from 25 different countries are taking place. Runs until Sunday October 27. Competition taking place from October 23 to 26.

Tomorrow, October 26

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomic market - sobrassada, botifarró, enasimada, wine and more. C. Convent. 12.00: Folk dance. From the town hall to Plaça Tres Molins. 20.00: Barbara Bibiloni (piano), Guillem Grimalt (tenor), Joan Lainez (tenor). Sant Francesc de Paula Convent.

Inca, Fira de l’Oci i l’Esport (Leisure and Sport Fair).

C. Bisbe Llompart - 10.00-19.00: Artisan products; 11.00-13.00 / 16.30-18.30: Children’s workshops and demonstrations in English.

C. Comerç - 11.00-19.00: R5 GT Turbo exhibition.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 11.00-19.00: Children’s trike park.

C. Major - 10.00-19.00: Playground for all ages.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre - 09.00-13.00 / 17.30-21.30: Rollerblading.

Plaça Antoni Fluxà - 12.00: Children’s entertainment; 16.00-19.00: Children’s activities, sports groups.

Plaça Bestiar - 20.00-22.00: Bunyol doughnuts.

Plaça Espanya - 12.00: Official opening, firing of rockets; 12.00-19.00: Dance workshop, exhibitions and shows.

Plaça Llibertat - 17.00-20.00: Sports activities.

Plaça Mercat Cobert - 10.00-19.00: Sports demonstrations.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 17.00: Children’s entertainment; 19.30: Rotary Youth Orchestra of Majorca.

Plaça Toros - 18.00-24.00: Tardeo party with DJs.

Sant Domingo Cloister - 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-19.00: Children’s fair.

Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Organ concert.

Porreres Fair. 10.00: Children’s activities. Plaça Vila. 17.00: DJs. Hereveta Park. 17.30: Horse show. Ses Forques. 20.00: Visit by dignitaries and inauguration of Porreres products show. Plaça Vila. 20.00: Folk dance (Consell and Porreres; and Asociacion Republica Oriental del Uruguay de Mallorca). Auditorium.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Festival of Classical Music - Francisco Montero (piano). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Eight euros.

Genova. XXII Festival de Música Antiga de Palma at 20.00 with Chiavette Consort Maria Bayley (voice and organ), Cecilia Baesso (violin and baroque viola), Francesco Bergamini (violin and baroque viola), Marta Noelia Jiménez Vega (violin and baroque viola)

Musicians. At Església de la Transfiguració del Senyor (Genova). Free. Runs until Saturday November 16.

Inca. From 10.30: International Disc Fair / Leather Fest Rock Festival - tractors, classic cars, food trucks. From 17.00: Various bands. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque.

Palma. 21.00: David Bustamante - Spanish pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 41.50-54.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 20.00: Ibérica de Danza - dance spectacular. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. 15 euros.

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

Palma. 20.00: Mestizas del Mar - dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Olga Pericet - flamenco dance. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-25 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.00: Third Autumn concert with Mandfred Kullmann with his new project “A solas” at Sant Felip Neri church in Palma. Entrance donation 12 euros.