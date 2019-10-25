Employees of Thomas Cook staged a protest outside the Palm offices. 22-10-2019 P. PELLICER

Workers at the Palma headquarters of Thomas Cook finally received their pay for September yesterday, but because the company has already declared bankruptcy their monthly salary has been capped at 1,800 euros, which is the maximum allowed under the Bankruptcy Law.

The announcement was made by the Negotiating Committee which is coordinating the conditions of termination through Bankruptcy Administrators acting on behalf of the British tour operator.

A group of workers staged a demonstration in front of Thomas Cook’s headquarters on Tuesday morning to protest against the delay in their monthly salary payment. The employees are in an extremely difficult situation because the company has not been officially closed, which means they have to turn up and do their jobs every day until the issue is resolved.

The government has agreed to give 500 euros a month to workers who’ve been affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook, for a maximum of four months.

After the first and only meeting so far with bankruptcy administrators the workers received their September payroll, and meetings are expected to be repeated weekly until their employment is terminated.

