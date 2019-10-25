Asif Kapadia holds the Evultion Vision award. 23-10-2019 Pere Bota¶

?Bridging Cultures, Bridging People ? is the theme of the eighth Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival.

And that theme definitely shone through on Wednesday night, inside the salubrious surroundings of Palma? s Teatro Principal for the red carpet opening of the festival.

With a choice of over 90 films from 17 countries, I chose to watch the opening night?s offering from director Richard Wong Come As You Are Are.

After some very heartfelt and motivational speeches from festival founder and director Sandra Seeling Lipski and Bafta and Academy award winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia I settled back into a luxurious red velveteen seat and waited for what was billed as a very inspiring affecting movie.

A movie inspired by a true story, three young men with disabilities flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs, in order to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.

These young men brought us with them, on their emotional roller coaster, for the 106 minutes as they brilliantly opened up the theme of disability in the 21st century. A theme, in this movie that focused in particular on disability and sex. A very important conversation to be had.

This movie had it all. It was often hilarious. It was thought provoking and it was stirring and hot blooded. But above all it was unifying and in keeping with the festival´s theme it bridged a societal gap. The standing ovation was extra special. Pure class.

See www.evolutionfilmfestival.com for full programme.

