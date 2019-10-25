Boat repair and maintenance is to be promoted at an international level. 25-10-2019 R.L.

Shares:

The Balearic Institute of Business Innovation, or IDI, and the Balearic Marine Cluster wants to promote repair and maintenance services companies from the Balearic Islands at international level.

The Minister of Energy Transition & Productive Sectors, Juan Pedro Yllanes and the President of the Balearic Marine Cluster, Antonio Salom signed an agreement yesterday that aims to strengthen the position of the Balearic repair and services sector in overseas markets, particularly for large boats.

A budget of 97,000 euros has been put aside to fund a report on how captains, owners and management companies in the large-scale craft sector view repair, maintenance, moorings and operations in the Balearic Islands, which will help the group to develop a strategy for the coming years, based on the opinions and expectations of potential clients in the Balearic Islands.

The discussion topics from the study will also be used in a forum which will be held the day before the next edition of the 'Palma International Boat Show' opens and will promote the Balearics as a destination for ‘refit and repair, which will target international audiences and raise awareness of industrial companies in the sector.

The Balearic Marine Cluster is an organisation that’s made up of about thirty companies of industrial activities, linked to nautical tourism and entities that participate in the training, research and development of the sector.

Likewise, its creation is framed in the line of promotion of industrial clusters of the Industrial Plan 2018-2025, and is an action promoted by the General Directorate of Industrial Policy, through the IDI. This action is configured by European Regional Development Funds under the Feder de las Islas Operational Program for the 2014-2020 period.

The nautical sector consists of 276 companies and 2,676 employees in the Balearic Islands, a turnover of around 561 million euros, and has grown by 10.5% in the last four years. As one of the most productive sectors in the Industrial Plan, its high specialisation, added value, growth and internationalisation potential, and high industrial component make it high priority.

Analysis say 51% of the businesses belongs to industrial activities such as the maintenance and repair of small, medium and large boats and the rest is made up of nautical tourism such as marine, charter, agency services, management and brokerage.