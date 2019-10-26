The Government met with the CCOO, UGT and CSIF unions. 24-10-2019 CSIF

The CCOO union has issued a statement on the heels of the latest data from the Active Population Survey saying that having a job does not mean getting out of poverty in the Balearic Islands and has demanded the creation of a public housing park to help working class employees with lower wages to get out of poverty.

The union recognises that the EPA data is positive in terms of job creation compared to the previous quarter, because more jobs are generated in summer to meet the demand in the tourism sector but the CCOO attributes the year-on-year increase in the unemployment rate to the “saturation” of the Balearic labour market.

It says the economic model of the Balearic Islands is “based on unproductive activities that base their business on the use and abuse of temporality and precariousness” and that “urgent changes are needed to provide stable jobs all year-round”.

According to the CCOO Ministry of Employment & Training, job creation occurs in seasonal activities such as hospitality and commerce, but the high price of housing, “means having a job does not allow you to get out of poverty” .

The CCOO is demanding a revision of the economic model to open it up to new sectors that can create quality jobs with decent wages, and wants a public housing park to help working class people with lower wages to get out of poverty.