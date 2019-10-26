The search for the missing couple at Cala Esmeralda continues with drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs. 26-10-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

The Guardia Civil now believes that the two people who were washed into the sea in Cala Esmeralda are from Hungary.

Officers who’ve been checking with hotels and holiday apartments in the area as part of their extensive investigation have found that two people are missing from a local hotel and haven’t been seen since Wednesday, the same day as the accident.

Maritime Rescue officers, the Guardia Civil, Local Police, and Civil Protection volunteers have been searching the rocks, beaches and sea in the vicinity of Cala d’Or for more than 3 days.

A sniffer dog has been brought in to help with the search in the hope that they might have made it back to land but got stuck on the rocks and GEAS boats and divers are combing coastal waters and the ocean bed, where visibility is virtually nil.

Yesterday, Emergency Technicians flew a drone over Cala Esmeralda, tracking large areas of land and sea taking photographs and video and the Guardia Civil helicopter flew over the sea searching for the missing people.

Dead bodies usually surface 48 hours after being submerged so the search and rescue teams believe the missing tourists could still be alive and the search will continue today but if they are not found in the next few days it’s likely that the search will be abandoned.