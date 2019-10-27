Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
A risk of rain on Sunday, mainly in eastern areas of Majorca. Otherwise fine and quite warm; light breezes.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 27 October
23C Alcudia
23C Andratx
24C Calvia
22C Deya
24C Palma
24C Pollensa
23C Sant Llorenç
24C Santanyi
Monday, 28 October
24C Alcudia
22C Andratx
22C Calvia
21C Deya
23C Palma
25C Pollensa
23C Sant Llorenç
22C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
24.5C Es Capdella
24.3C Binissalem
24.2C Palma
