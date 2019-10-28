Last of the season's sun. 28-10-2019 Gabriel Alomar - Archive

Another day with some risk of showers in areas, but mainly fine. The outlook for the week has highs remaining steady at 24/25C and a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 28 October

24C Alcudia

22C Andratx

23C Calvia

21C Deya

23C Palma

24C Pollensa

23C Sant Llorenç

23C Santanyi

Tuesday, 29 October

24C Alcudia

23C Andratx

23C Calvia

22C Deya

23C Palma

25C Pollensa

24C Sant Llorenç

23C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

25C Binissalem

24.2C Palma

24C Puerto Pollensa