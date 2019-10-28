Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Another day with some risk of showers in areas, but mainly fine. The outlook for the week has highs remaining steady at 24/25C and a mix of cloud and sunny spells.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 28 October
24C Alcudia
22C Andratx
23C Calvia
21C Deya
23C Palma
24C Pollensa
23C Sant Llorenç
23C Santanyi
Tuesday, 29 October
24C Alcudia
23C Andratx
23C Calvia
22C Deya
23C Palma
25C Pollensa
24C Sant Llorenç
23C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
25C Binissalem
24.2C Palma
24C Puerto Pollensa
