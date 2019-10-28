The Tossals Verd Refuge is a poular stopover when hiking in the Tramuntana. 28-10-2019 Aina Ginard

Shares:

Between January and September, 24,373 people stayed at Council of Majorca mountain refuges. Over the same period last year there were 23,011.

This six per cent increase saw the Son Amer refuge in Escorca have the greatest demand - 5,347. The second most popular was Pont Romà in Pollensa with 5,112. The other refuges, in order of demand, were Tossals Verds in Escorca, Can Boi (Deya), Muleta (Soller) and Coma d'en Vidal (Estellencs).

These refuges along the Dry Stone Route, GR 221 in the Tramuntana Mountains all have the same prices. A bed in a communal dormitory is 14 euros a night; a bath towel can be hired for two euros; meals are 9.50 or 13 euros; a picnic hamper is eight euros. For under-16s the rate is nine euros for a bed. For more information go to https://caminsdepedra.conselldemallorca.cat/en/refuges.

The mountain refuges are popular along the GR 221, Dyr Stone Route.

Josep Manchado, the Council's director general for the environment, says that in high summer the refuges are full and that reservations need to be made three to four weeks in advance. During the week the guests are mainly tourists, while at weekends there are also a number of local families.

In terms of revenue, the refuges bring in roughly half a million euros. They run at a loss, though, which is also 500,000 euros. The biggest cost factor is personnel.

Related Tags