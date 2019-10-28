A request for financial contribution from the fund of assets seized for illicit drug trafficking was agreed last week. 28-10-2019 R.L.

The Balearic Islands will receive a total of 294,000 euros this year to finance the Drug Addiction and Other Addiction Care Programs from the fund of assets seized during police operations and judicial decisions against drug trafficking.

Government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, said last week that the Coucil of the regional Executive has authorised an agreement between the Delegation of the Government for the National Plan on Drugs & The Community to make the transfer.

The Autonomous Coordination of Drugs submitted a request for financial contribution from the fund of assets seized for illicit drug trafficking, as established by the regulations and the amount was agreed by the Adjudication Coordination Board.

The General Directorate of Public Health & Participation wants to carry out various programs of environmental and structural prevention as well as communication programs specifically aimed at minors.

Substance-free addiction prevention programs for overdose prevention and people with behavioural addictions, as well as training for professionals and volunteers will also be promoted.