Events in Majorca on Tuesday / Wednesday
Today, October 29
CINEMA
Palma. Evolution International Film Festival - 17.00: The Bear Hunter (short animation), Once Upon A River. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Six euros. 19.30: Closing night film Pullman, Majorcan director Toni Bestard and a look at “low-cost tourism”. Palacio de Congresos. Awards Ceremony to follow and After Party at Gerhard Braun Gallery.
FAIRS
Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Jimmy Aldridge (banjo, vocals), Sid Goldsmith (guitar, vocals). CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.00: Oso Leone - Majorcan rock/R&B group. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.
Tomorrow, October 30
FAIRS
Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Alisis Saxophone Duet. Casal Solleric courtyard, Passeig Born 27. Free.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Palma. 18.30, Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesday’s which they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.
SPORTS
Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.
GUIDED TOUR
Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.
FESTIVAL
Palma. Mallorca’s International Comic Show “Comic Nostrum” at Casal Solleric + Born + Es Baluard. Runs until November 3.
