Bogdan Kunytsky, sentenced to 37 and a half years. 29-10-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Bogdan Kunytsky, 29, has been sentenced to 37 and a half years for the murder of his mother's partner and the attempted murder of his mother in Costa d'en Blanes in January 2018.

There was a unanimous verdict of guilty at the Provincial Court in Palma on Monday; the trial was by jury. The judge considered that he had acted with premeditated cruelty in having stabbed his stepfather repeatedly while having "exchanged words" that had increased the suffering of "a bloody murder".

He was sentenced to 23 and a half years for the murder of his stepfather and to fourteen years for the attempted murder of his mother. He will also have to compensate his mother and his stepfather and mother's two children. The total tariff set by the court was 375,000 euros.

On the night of the eleventh of January, Kunytsky had an argument with his mother. He went to his room, took a bayonet and then stabbed her three times. His stepfather intervened and received three stab wounds. He then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and continued stabbing them both.