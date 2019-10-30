Pedro Sánchez with PSOE colleagues in Palma on Wednesday. 30-10-2019

With the general election less than a fortnight away, leading politicians were on the campaign trail in Palma on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed a rally in the Plaça Sant Jeroni. Accompanied by PSOE colleagues President Armengol, the mayor of Palma, José Hila, and member of Congress, Pere Joan Pons, Sánchez said that on Thursday the cabinet will be approving the spending of 18 million euros for those affected by the floods in October 2018.

Sánchez, stressing the importance of bringing Spain's "political blockage" to an end, referred to another matter of specific interest to Majorca and the Balearics - the REB special economic regime. Despite there having been "significant parliamentary precariousness", he noted that the government had been able to approve a decree law for the REB. The more important aspect of this, fiscal measures, needs "a four-year government that will be able, through this REB, to bring justice to this land (the Balearics)".

Also in Palma was the leader of the Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, who promised that the PP will lower all taxes, as lowering taxes "always reactivates the economy". PSOE, he stated, are synonymous with "unemployment, taxes and wastefulness".

Casado was critical of the pact of government in the Balearics (PSOE, Més, Podemos) and of political parties which are against tourism. He insisted that the tourist tax and "tourismphobia" had led to there being a decrease in the number of tourists in the Balearics.