Apocalipsis is on at Son Fusteret, Palma. 30-10-2019 E.M. / J.V.

Shares:

Today, October 31

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery. 18.00: Halloween evening. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Irene i Terra Adormida - music and poetry, featuring the Palma Youth Musicians Choir. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty Op. 66; Shostakovich, Symphony No. 10 Op. 93. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 20.30. Tango Woman Ballet at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 15 and 18 euros.

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 19.00 between Real Mallorca and Osasuna at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.30, Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

For a list of cruise ships in port, markets to visit and films to see in English click here.

Tomorrow, November 1

FAIRS

Inca, All Saints Market. 09.00-19.00: Flowers and plants for All Saints. Plaça Espanya and the municipal cemetery.

Inca, Fira de l’Art. 18.00-23.00: Mediaeval market. Streets in the centre of town.

Palma, Outlet Fair. 10.00-20.00: Numerous brands of clothes, bags and more. Pueblo Español. Two euros; under-12s free.

MUSIC

Alaro. From 18.00: Alarock - Juanito Percha & Friends, Old Noise, various others; food trucks, American cars and more. Escorxador d’Alaro, C. Escorxador. Free.

Vilafranca. 19.30: Montenegro - pop-rock group from the ‘90s. Vilafranca Theatre, C. Sant Martí 25. 15 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan, theatre for children. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 20 euros.