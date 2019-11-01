Knives used to threaten the woman in Palma. 31-10-2019 Policía Nacional de Baleares

The National Police detained a 48-year-old Algerian on Wednesday after he had threatened his partner with a knife.

On Tuesday, the woman had tried to get into the couple's home in the Pere Garau district of Palma. There had been an argument earlier in the day, and her partner wouldn't let her in.

Thinking that he wouldn't be at home, she returned on Wednesday with the intention of collecting her belongings and leaving. He was at home and emerged from a room brandishing a knife. He began hitting her and telling her to get out. He then threatened to kill her with the knife.

The woman left and called the police. She informed the police that this had not been an isolated episode. She had been threatened with a knife on various previous occasions.