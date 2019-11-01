One of the stolen Miró lithographs. 31-10-2019 Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil have recovered two Joan Miró lithographs that were stolen from a property in Selva. One was found in a Palma art gallery and was on the point of being sold. The second was recovered following statements from various art dealers and which pointed to it being made available on the black market.

An investigation started after the owner went to the Guardia Civil and reported that the Miró originals had been replaced by copies. Suspicion fell on a couple who were friends of the owner. They had got rid of the originals, which have now been recovered.