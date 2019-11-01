Fine weather for All Saints' Day cemetery visits. 01-11-2019 Pilar Pellicer

Across Majorca on Friday morning, thousands of people went to cemeteries as is tradition on All Saints' Day. In Palma, the gates to the Son Valenti cemetery opened at 7am. People were already waiting to get in.

The town hall delegation, led by mayor José Hila, arrived at 10.30am. The delegation consisted of councillors from the three ruling parties but none from two of the opposition parties - the Partido Popular and Vox.

At Plaça Record, where the cemetery's ossuary is located, the mayor and councillor Alberto Jarabo laid a wreath. One of Jarabo's responsibilities is president of the municipal funerary company.

The delegation moved on to Plaça Llibertat, where there is now the Wall of Memory, which was created as a symbol of the recovery of historical memory; in other words, Republican victims of the Civil War and of the Franco regime.