22-03-2017

Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport will end 2019 having handled 29.8 million passengers, three per cent more than last year and a new record for the airport.

José Antonio Álvarez gave this information on Friday, his final day as the airport's director. On Monday, he will take up his new position in charge of Madrid-Barajas Airport.

In the year that he became director in Palma, 2011, the airport registered 22.7 million passengers. He attributes the growth to various factors. One is that there has been a decrease in tourist length of stay. This has led to there being higher passenger traffic and greater rotation of planes.

Álvarez also suggests that the 'Better in Winter' promotional campaign has had an impact on seasonality and has been supported by airlines and tour operators. The committee for air routes has played its part in having managed to "position the airport in winter months" and therefore having maintained activity at the airport in winter.

As for the collapse of airlines and tour operators, Álvarez stresses that Majorca absorbed the disappearance of Air Berlin and Monarch and that the same will apply to Thomas Cook. "The island is very well positioned among foreign tourism markets." Airlines and tour operators, he adds, "know very well what Majorca has to offer for holidays". In this regard, Majorca is "an exceptional island in the Mediterranean".

Over the current holiday break, the airport will handle 334,079 passengers and 2,165 flights. Saturday will see 75,041 passengers pass through the airport.