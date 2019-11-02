What's On
Where to go and What to see
A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and
Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).
CINEMA
Doctor Sleep OCIMAX R Horror 19.30/22.20
Doctor Sleep FESTIVAL R Horror 12.20 (3/11) 19.00 (5/11)
Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 17.15/19.45/22.15
Terminator: Dark Fate FESTIVAL R Action/Adventure 12.15(3/11); 20.00 (5/11)
Terminator: Dark Fate MAHON R Action/Adventure 20.15 (4/11)
Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.20/18.20/20.00/22.00
Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.00 daily except Tues & Thurs
A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 18.15/*22.00 (*Not on 5/11 & 7/11)
Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40
Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime *19.15/21.35 (*Not on 5/11)
Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.10 (3/11); 20.00 (5/11)
