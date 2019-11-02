Ava in her Halloween hat. 01-11-2019 MDB

Today, November 2

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Inca, Fira de l’Art.

Streets in the centre of town - 10.00-24.00: Mediaeval market; processions and musical entertainment.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 10.00-12.00 / 16.00-18.00: Circus workshops; 12.00: Jugglers.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 09.30-20.30: Creative workshops (DIY).

Plaça Espanya - 11.00 / 16.00: Aerial circus; 12.45 / 16.45 / 19.30: Mediaeval combat; 21.00: Fire show.

Plaça Llibertat - 18.30: Clowns.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 11.00-19.00: Vegan market.

Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies - 11.00-21.00: Rata Market - Art, design, artisan craft; food trucks; live music from Biel Alimanya & The Folsom Rockers, Damian Tejedor, Monkey Doo.

Sant Francesc Church - 18.30: Matteo Golizio, organist from the San Francisco de Padua Basilica. Sant Francesc Church. Free.

Muro, Autumn and Pumpkin Fair - 17.30: Procession of the lanterns. From Plaça Comte d’Empuries (in front of the town hall) and back.19.00-22.00: Wine tasting - thirteen bodegas. Convent Cloister. From 22.00: Gastronomic route (pumpkin-based); eleven bars/restaurants.

Palma, ComicNostrum. 10.00-21.00: Comics, food trucks and more; 19.30: Hattori Hanzo Surf Experience. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.

Palma, Outlet Fair. 10.00-20.00: Numerous brands of clothes, bags and more. Pueblo Español. Two euros; under-12s free.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Mundo danza - Sant Llorenç Band of Music and dance couples. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Kyle Eastwood “Cinematic”. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64.

Lloseta. 22.00: Tots Aquests Dois . swing and lindy hop. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 “Paw Patrol” (La Patrulla Canina” musicl show at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 8 euros children and 10 euros adults. In advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.

Palma. 17.00 and 19.30, Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00, week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursdays special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Palma, Night of Souls. At the amphitheatre of the Parc de la Riera from 16.30 to 22.00. From 16.30 to 19.00 workshops and children’s activities. From 17.30 to 19.15 guided visits to Palma’s cemetery. Need to register on facebook. At 19.30 folk dances and at 21.00 correfoc.

Tomorrow, November 3

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Inca, Fira de l’Art.

Streets in the centre of town - 10.00-21.00: Mediaeval market; processions and musical entertainment.

C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.

C. Jaume Armengol - 10.00-12.00 / 16.00-18.00: Circus workshops; 12.00: Jugglers.

C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.

Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 09.30-20.30: Creative workshops (DIY).

Plaça Espanya - 11.00 / 16.00: Aerial circus; 12.45 / 16.45 / 19.15: Mediaeval combat; 21.00: Fire show.

Plaça Llibertat - 18.30: Clowns.

Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 11.00-19.00: Vegan market.

Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies - 110.00-19.00: Rata Market - Art, design, artisan craft; food trucks; live music from Morgana Jazz Trio, Reservoir Tones.

Marratxi, Autumn Fair. 09.00-15.00: Local produce, artisan craft and products; almond milk; canaries. 10.00-13.00: Children’s circus workshop; embroiderers; ceramics. 10.30: Music from One Man Rocks. 12.00: Show cooking; 12.00: Dog skills. 13.00: Kalema Percussió batucada. 14.30: Food trucks; swing music from Monkey Doo. Sant Marçal showground, square and church.

Muro, Pumpkin and Autumn Fair. From 09.00. 10.00-12.00: Bunyol doughnuts made with pumpkin. By the town hall. 10.30: Visit to the fair by local dignitaries accompanied by the pipers. 12.00-13.00: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Marti. 12.30: Pumpkin contest. By the town hall. 17.30: Concert - Unió Artística Murera Band of Music; 19.00: Folk dance with Revetla d’Algebelí. By the town hall.

Palma, ComicNostrum. 10.00-15.00: Comics, food trucks and more. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.

Palma, Outlet Fair. 10.00-19.00: Numerous brands of clothes, bags and more. Pueblo Español. Two euros; under-12s free.

Puigpunyent, Craft Beer Show. From 11.00: Various breweries plus music from Marino e Marini. Plaça Ajuntament.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Altamar - court dance music of the Renaissance. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Paguera. 18.00: Isla Grana, Coro Fundación Lilo Peguera choir and others - benefit art event. Auditorium, C. Pins 17.

Palma. 18.00: Irene i Terra Adormida - music and poetry, featuring the Palma Youth Musicians Choir. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.

Palma. 20.00: S’Almudaina Band of Music - 40th anniversary concert. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com. Runs until Sunday November 3.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Inca, Halloween Dog Contest. 11.00 to 15.00 at the Dogs For U refuge in Inca. Registration 2 euros per dog at the venue: categories: mini, medium, big and dressed up in a Halloween costume. All dogs will win a prize. Admission donation 1 euro. Children and adults in Halloween costume are free. Parade for the Inca Pound Dogs, jumble sale, bar service, paella and children’s facepainting.For further info visit Dogs 4 U Facebook event.