Bulletin big in London
The Bulletin usually produces an extra edition for the World Travel Market fair in London, this year we have produced three. Two in print and one online.
The first supplement will be distrubuted across London at five star hotels, including the Savoy, restaurants including The Ivy, Clubs including the Garrick, and airports including Gatwick.
The second goes to the Balearic stand at WTM. Our online edition goes live on Monday coinciding with the start of the fair.
Our thanks to everyone involved in this enormous project.
