Animal welfare
Cat rescued from pontoon in Palma
The port police in Palma spent four days earlier this week trying to rescue a cat which was trapped on a pontoon. The police couldn't figure out how the cat had got onto the pontoon, but it had and was spotted by a port user on Sunday.
The cat hid when a boat came close, so the police, with assistance from the wildlife service, placed food, water and a cage and waited. The cat was observed by cameras at the control centre, and finally on Wednesday it entered the cage and was caught.
The cat, named Stella after the woman who had spotted it, is now being taken care of.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.