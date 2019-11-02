The cat was on a pontoon in the port. 02-11-2019 Policía Portuaria (Palma Port Police)

The port police in Palma spent four days earlier this week trying to rescue a cat which was trapped on a pontoon. The police couldn't figure out how the cat had got onto the pontoon, but it had and was spotted by a port user on Sunday.

The cat hid when a boat came close, so the police, with assistance from the wildlife service, placed food, water and a cage and waited. The cat was observed by cameras at the control centre, and finally on Wednesday it entered the cage and was caught.

The cat, named Stella after the woman who had spotted it, is now being taken care of.