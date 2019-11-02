What's On
Fairs and events in Majorca on Sunday
Sunday, 3 November
FAIRS
Inca, Fira de l'Art.
Streets in the centre of town - 10.00-21.00: Mediaeval market; processions and musical entertainment.
C. Estrella - 08.00-20.00: Books and collecting.
C. Jaume Armengol - 10.00-12.00 / 16.00-18.00: Circus workshops; 12.00: Jugglers.
C. Pau / C. Miquel Duran - 11.00-19.00: Artisan neighbourhood.
Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28 - 09.30-20.30: Creative workshops (DIY).
Plaça Espanya - 11.00 / 16.00: Aerial circus; 12.45 / 16.45 / 19.15: Mediaeval combat; 21.00: Fire show.
Plaça Llibertat - 18.30: Clowns.
Plaça Santa Maria la Major - 11.00-19.00: Vegan market.
Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies - 110.00-19.00: Rata Market - Art, design, artisan craft; food trucks; live music from Morgana Jazz Trio, Reservoir Tones.
Marratxi, Autumn Fair. 09.00-15.00: Local produce, artisan craft and products; almond milk; canaries. 10.00-13.00: Children's circus workshop; embroiderers; ceramics. 10.30: Music from One Man Rocks. 12.00: Show cooking; 12.00: Dog skills. 13.00: Kalema Percussió batucada. 14.30: Food trucks; swing music from Monkey Doo. Sant Marçal showground, square and church.
Muro, Autumn Fair / Pumpkin Fair. From 09.00. 10.00-12.00: Bunyol doughnuts made with pumpkin. By the town hall. 10.30: Visit to the fair by local dignitaries accompanied by the pipers. 12.00-13.00: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Marti. 12.30: Pumpkin contest. By the town hall. 17.30: Concert - Unió Artística Murera Band of Music; 19.00: Folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí. By the town hall.
Palma, ComicNostrum. 10.00-15.00: Comics, food trucks and more. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina.
Palma, Outlet Fair. 10.00-19.00: Numerous brands of clothes, bags and more. Pueblo Español. Two euros; under-12s free.
Puigpunyent, Craft Beer Show. From 11.00: Various breweries plus music from Marino e Marini. Plaça Ajuntament.
MUSIC
Bunyola. 18.30: Altamar - court dance music of the Renaissance. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.
Paguera. 18.00: Isla Grana, Coro Fundación Lilo Peguera choir and others - benefit art event. Auditorium, C. Pins 17.
Palma. 18.00: Irene i Terra Adormida - music and poetry, featuring the Palma Youth Musicians Choir. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.
Palma. 20.00: S'Almudaina Band of Music - 40th anniversary concert. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 17.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com
