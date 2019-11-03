Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in Majorca. 02-11-2015 Joan Taberner

Shares:

Some sunny spells on Sunday but a chance of rain pretty much everywhere. There are yellow alerts for wind and coastal conditions in all areas.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 3 November

25C Alcudia

24C Andratx

24C Calvia

22C Deya

24C Palma

25C Pollensa

24C Sant Llorenç

23C Santanyi

Monday, 4 November

24C Alcudia

23C Andratx

23C Calvia

21C Deya

23C Palma

24C Pollensa

23C Sant Llorenç

23C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

27.4C Pollensa

27C Puerto Pollensa

26.7C Muro