Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Some sunny spells on Sunday but a chance of rain pretty much everywhere. There are yellow alerts for wind and coastal conditions in all areas.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 3 November
25C Alcudia
24C Andratx
24C Calvia
22C Deya
24C Palma
25C Pollensa
24C Sant Llorenç
23C Santanyi
Monday, 4 November
24C Alcudia
23C Andratx
23C Calvia
21C Deya
23C Palma
24C Pollensa
23C Sant Llorenç
23C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
27.4C Pollensa
27C Puerto Pollensa
26.7C Muro
