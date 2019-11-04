What's On
Events in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Monday
There are no events scheduled today.
Tuesday
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Leandro Marziotte (countertenor); Bach's Cantatas BWV 169 and 170. Cathedral. Free; invitation from the orchestra's headquarters, C. Vicenç Joan i Rosselló 22.
Palma. 20.00: Gabriel Fiol (cello) with his own compositions. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.
Palma. 12.00 organ music by V. Veny at the Santa Eulàlia church in Palma. Free.
Palma. 20.00 music with W. Rihm, H. Cowell at Teatre Xesc Forteza in Palma.
Cinema
Films in English. At 20.00 Indispensable Tuesday's with the screening of action/comedy/romance "Sherlock Jr" (1924) directed by Buster Keaton and starring Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire and Joe Keaton at CineCiutat in Palma. Film in English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office.
Festival Fesjajá in the theatre. At 20.15 screening of The Big Lebowski (1988) directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Julianne Moore at CineCiutat in Palma. In English with Spanish subtitles. Tickets at the box office.
