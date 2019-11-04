Mayor of Palma, José Hila. 04-11-2019 Tim Anderson

Palma town hall is being represented at London's World Travel Market by the mayor, José Hila, and the councillor for tourism, Elena Navarro.

Before departing for London, the mayor said that the town hall intended to "offer a unique and quality experience" and one that is much more than "sun and beach". Palma is stressing its credentials as a "sustainable" destination. Tourists increasingly value sustainability as a "competitive factor" and as a means of product differentiation.

Hila added that Palma is continuing to work on climbing the rankings for city break destinations that are open 365 days a year. With this and other objectives in mind, there was a roundtable discussion with representatives of specialist British media on Sunday; the emphasis was on "sustainability and innovation".

Also in London are the president of the Palma Hoteliers Association, Javier Vich, and the head of the Palma 365 Foundation, Pedro Homar. The foundation has organised a session aimed at influencers and Instagrammers, and Palma 365 will also be selecting ten media representatives for a press trip in February. This will allow them "to get to know at first hand what the city has to offer in the low season".

