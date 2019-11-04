Andreu Serra, Catalina Cladera, Anna Nicholas and Balearic President Francina Armengol at the Majorcan experience this evening. 04-11-2019 TIM ANDERSON

The Council of Majorca invited hundreds of people from the travel industry, social media platforms and the general public to a special Majorcan experience held at the Michelin Star Hispania restaurant in Lombard Street, London this afternoon.

The Balearic political delegation mixed with guests keen on getting a taste, feel and touch of Majorca in the capital.

Soller-based author, Bulletin columnist and Daily Telegraph writer Anna Nicholas was one of the star attractions signing copies of her new book The Devil’s Horn as were the traditional Majorcan dishes prepared by the Majorcan winner of Spain Masterchef 2014, Vicky Pulgarin.

Both floors of the restaurant were transformed into Majorca for the event with a spread of local products, such as cheese, wine, sobrasada, ensaimadas and olive oil to be sampled while videos were streamed and photographs shown of the island’s beautiful natural environment and the numerous activities which can be enjoyed during Autumn and the low season in Majorca - hence the slogan for the party “Fall for Mallorca” which was given special media support in print and online by the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

