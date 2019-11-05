Pere Garau market in Palma can be visited today. 05-11-2019 plozano¶

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Doctor Sleep OCIMAX R Horror 19.30/22.20

Doctor Sleep FESTIVAL R Horror 19.00 (5/11)

Terminator: Dark Fate OCIMAX R Action/Adventure 17.15/19.45/22.15

Terminator: Dark Fate FESTIVAL R Action/Adventure 20.00 (5/11)

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.20/18.20/20.00/22.00

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.00 daily except Tues & Thurs

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 18.15/*22.00 (*Not on 5/11 & 7/11)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime *19.15/21.35 (*Not on 5/11)

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 20.00 (5/11)