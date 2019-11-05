Funding
Magalluf to receive Spanish government funding
Calvia is to receive 400,000 euros from the eight million euros that the Spanish government has decreed will be spent on offsetting the effects of the collapse of Thomas Cook.
Alfonso Rodríguez was among mayors who met the national tourism minister Reyes Maroto at London's World Travel Market today. The minister confirmed to the mayor that Calvia would be a beneficiary of this government spending.
The 400,000 euros will be for "a strategic project" in Calvia - the redevelopment of the sea front in Magalluf. As well as this 400,000 euros, the project is assured of 200,000 euros from 2019 tourist tax revenue.
