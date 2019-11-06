Trotting races at Son Pardo racetrack. 06-11-2019 P. BOTA

Shares:

Today, November 6

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 17.55. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 at Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays whenthey are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Runs until Sunday November 3. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children.

Tomorrow, November 7

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Chekidjy - techno-folk (traditional Occitan meets electronic). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Free.

Palma. 21.00 with tribute to Sonny Rolllins at the Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Palma. 22.00 with Jaime Anglada at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Free.